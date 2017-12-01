4 year old student sexually assaulted by school teacher in Kolkata

Kolkata on Friday woke up to horrific incident of a 4 year old student being allegedly sexually assaulted by the Physical Training teacher of her school.

The incident occurred at the reputed GD Birla School in South Kolkata on Thursday

According to the parents the 4 year old Kindergarten student on her way back home on Thursday was in trauma and pain. On reaching home the mother noticed blood marks on her uniform.

The girl then broke down and narrated the horrific incident to her parents. She was immediately rushed to a doctor who confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

The victim was allegedly lured to the toilet by her PT teacher and sexually assaulted. An FIR was lodged by her parents at the Jadavpur Police Station.

The victim is admitted at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. She has undergoing examination and is undergoing treatment.

"She was admitted at around 1:20am on Thursday by police. She has been examined by gynecologist and pediatrician. Her condition is stable. As there is allegation of sexual assault our forensic team has also examined her" stated Ajoy Rai, Director SSKM.

From Friday morning agitated parents and guardians of students protested in the school premises. A large police contingent was deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

"This is for the second time that such an incident has occured in GD Birla School in Ranikuti. In 2014, a girl student was sexually assaulted and the school authorities didn't take any action. Where is security of the students. I will never send my daughter to school" stated the father of the victim, talking to media persons.

Parents also claimed that there are a lot of lapses on the side of school authorities. "The school charges us huge amounts yet they are unable to provide adequate security. Till now there is no CCTV surveillance in the school" stated a parent.

Reacting to this West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee stated "We vehemently condemn this barbaric incident. Providing security and safety of to students is the job of the school authorities. If there has been any lapses on the part of the school, action as per the law will be taken."

Child Welfare Committee members visited the schools and talked to parents and school authorities. "I will take a report from them" stated Minister Sashi Panja, Women & Child Development and Social Welfare (Independent Charge.)

School authorities stated that they are also looking into the matter. They have also assured that CCTVs would be installed immediately.

The accused has been taken to the police station for questioning.

OneIndia News