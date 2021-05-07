YouTube
    4-year-old rescued after falling into 90-feet deep borewell in Rajasthan's Jalore

    Jaipur, May 07: A four-year-old boy who fell 90-feet-deep borewell in a village in Rajasthan's Jalore has been rescued. He has been taken to a Government Hospital in Jalore. His condition is stable.

    4-year-old rescued after falling into 90-feet deep borewell in Rajasthans Jalore

    The incident took place in Lachhadi village of Sanchore town in Jalore where the toddler became a victim of the deep pit.

    State Disaster Response Force along with police officials were on the spot to carry out the rescue work.

    The kid was confirmed safe after authorities installed a camera inside the borewell to surveil the toddler.

    The kid, who was playing near the well, tried to lift the temporary cover over it and got his leg slipped, leading to his fall in the pit.

    Story first published: Friday, May 7, 2021, 11:18 [IST]
