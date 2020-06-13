4 terrorists gunned down in 2 separate encounters in J&K

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 13: Four terrorists have been gunned down in two separate encounters in Kulgam and Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two unidentified terrorists were gunned down in the Nipora area of Kulgam district. The encounter began following concrete intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area.

In another encounter, two more terrorists were killed in the Lallan area of Anantnag. Based on an intelligence input, a joint operation was launched. The security forces lay a cordon in the area, following which the encounter took place.

Six months on, Security Forces have already gunned down 100 terrorists in the Valley

The data compiled by the forces says that in the encounters between April 1 and June 10, 68 terrorists including those of foreign origin have been gunned own. The highest number of terrorists to be killed at from the Hizbul Mujahideen. 35 of them from the Hizbul have been killed during this period.

From January 2020, more than 100 terrorists have been killed. These include terrorist from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad. In April alone the security forces conducted the maximum operations and managed to kill 28 terrorists.

In May, 20 terrorists were eliminated. The data further says that in the first six months of the year, 35 terrorists from the Hizbul Mujahideen, four foreign terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, 10 local terrorists of the JeM and three from the Islamic State were killed. It may be recalled that last year, the Security Forces had killed 125 terrorists.