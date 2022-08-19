4-storey building in Mumbai's Borivali collapses; no casualties reported

Mumbai, Aug 19: A four-storey building collapsed in the Saibaba Nagar of Borivali West in Mumbai on Friday.

At least eight fire engines and fire brigade personnel have rushed to the spot, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed news agency PTI. However, no casualty has been reported so far. The building had already been vacated after the BMC declared it as a dilapidated structure, according to a report on Hindustan Times.

Gitanjali building collapsed in Saibaba Nagar in Borivali West. Incident of 4 storey building collapse. pic.twitter.com/mzQDBq1x6E — Rahul Deo Kumar (@RahulDeoKumar) August 19, 2022

The Gitajali Building collapsed around 12.34 pm. The rescue operation is on find out whether anyone is trapped under it, the report added.

Earlier on June 27, another similar incident happened where a four-storey building collapsed in the Naik Nagar area of Mumbai's Kurla. The incident claimed at least 19 lives.

Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 14:23 [IST]