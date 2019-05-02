4 reasons why the ban on Masood Azhar matters

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 02: It was a major diplomatic win for India after Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Maulana Masood Azhar was designated by the United Nations. The decision came through after China lifted its hold on the ban.

India was keen that Azhar be designated by the Security Council Sanctions Committee. The committee of the UN was established in 1999 under Resolution 1267.

Also Read | The Indian dossier that got China to lift its hold on Maulana Masood Azhar

With Masood Azhar being designated as a terrorist, what does it mean. Let us take a look.

Travel ban:

All members states would now be required to prevent the entry or transit through their territories by the individual designated.

Freeze on assets:

The member states would be required to freeze the funds and financial assets of the designated entity or individual.

Arms:

The members states are required to prevent the direct and indirect supply and transfer from their territories or by their nationals outside their territories the sale of arms and ammunition.

Pakistan will have to act:

With the Sanctions Committee overseeing the implementation, Pakistan would be required to act against Azhar. His organisation will have to be shut down and Pakistan would have to ensure total immobilisation.