    4 leaders in J&K released after they assure of good behaviour

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 11: Four politicians detained in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 2019 have been released by the administration.

    The four leaders were released after the administration got them to sign bonds promising good behaviour and that they would maintain peace.

    Representational Image

    Yawar Mir, Noor Mohammed, Abid Ansari and Shoaib Lone were released on various grounds which included signing of a bond, they said, explaining the reasons for ending of their detention.

    While Mir is a former MLA of the PDP from Rafiabad assembly seat, Lone contested unsuccessfully on a Congress ticket from North Kashmir and later resigned from the party.

    He was considered close to People's Conference chief Sajjad Lone.

    Mohammed is a National Conference worker who has been managing the party's show in the militancy-infested Batmaloo area of the Srinagar city.

    Before his release, he will be signing a bond to maintain peace and good behaviour, the officials had said.

    The governor administration had earlier released Imran Ansari of the People's Conference and Syed Akhoon on health grounds on September 21.

    More than a thousand people, including politicians, separatists, activists and lawyers, were detained after the August 5 decision of the Central government to revoke the special status.

    The detainees include three former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

    Over 250 were sent to the jails outside Jammu and Kashmir. Farooq Abdullah was subsequently detained under the stringent Public Safety Act, while other politicians were mostly detained under different sections of the criminal procedure code.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir article 370

    Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 6:28 [IST]
