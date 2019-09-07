  • search
    4 injured in firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

    By Shreya
    Srinagar, Sep 07: At least four people, including a child, were injured after terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

    All injured shifted to the hospital and stated to be stable. Police on the spot and investigation in progress.

    Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked after New Delhi withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories on August 5.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:08 [IST]
