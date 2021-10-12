YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    4 including three kids who went missing from Bengaluru traced to Mangaluru

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, Oct 12: Three children and a 21-year-old woman who had gone missing from Bengaluru were traced to Mangaluru, police said on Tuesday.

    In separate incidents seven people, including six children and the woman, had gone missing from Bengaluru recently.

    4 including three kids who went missing from Bengaluru traced to Mangaluru

    While three were found in Bengaluru two days ago, the four found in Mangaluru wanted to tour the coastal area on Tuesday.

    The police traced them, brought them to Pandeshwar police station and offered them meals.

    Their parents, who were informed, have left for Mangaluru to bring them back, police said.

    More MANGALURU News  

    Read more about:

    mangaluru

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 16:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X