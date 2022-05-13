Wife of Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists says her husband felt insecure, pleaded for transfer

Govt needs to take harsh steps as Kashmiri Pandits not safe even after abrogation of Article 370: Raut

4 dead, 20 injured after Jammu bus with Vaishno Devi pilgrims catches fire in Katra

India

oi-Deepika S

Jammu, May 13: Four people were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus caught fire in Katra area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday.

According to the officials, the bus, on its way to Jammu from Katra, caught fire near Nomai, about 3 kilometers from Katra.

Katra is the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine.

The injured have been hospitalised, they said.

Confirming the deaths, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said initial probe does not point to use of any explosive.

A forensic team is looking into the cause of fire.

"The bus caught fire on its way from Katra to Jammu. Fire cause is not confirmed yet. Preliminary investigation doesn't suggest a blast, but probe on, nothing confirmed as of now. 4 dead and 24 injured in the incident," said Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu Zone.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in Katra bus incident. Rs 1 lakh would be given to those seriously injured," tweeted Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha.