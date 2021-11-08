4 CRPF jawans killed in a case of fratricide in Chhattisgarh

Attack on CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir: One martyred, four injured in terror attack

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 8: Four jawans of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) were killed and three injured in a case of fratricide in a CRPF camp in Maraiguda Police station limits of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh on Monday, as per news agency ANI.

The incident occurred at around 3.15 am in the camp of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 50th battalion in Linganpalli village under Maraiguda police station of the area of the district, located nearly 400 km from the state capital Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The early investigation revealed that constable Reetesh Ranjan fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, killing four and leaving three injured, an official said.

The seven injured personnel were rushed to a hospital in the nearby Bhadrachalam area of neighbouring Telangana, where doctors declared four of them brought dead, the official added.

The deceased were identified as constables Rajmani Kumar Yadav, Rajib Mondal, Dhanji and Dharmendra Kumar, he said.

However, the motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is on into the incident, the official claimed. Constable Ranjan was immediately held and his interrogation is underway.

In a similar incident of fratricide in January this year, a CRPF jawan was killed and another one injured after their colleague opened fire at them in their camp in the state's Bastar district, police earlier said.

The offender had then tried to commit suicide by shooting himself, they said.

