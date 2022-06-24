37 Sena MLAs support Eknath Shinde Shinde as Sena Leader in signed letter

YouTube
    Mumbai, Jun 23: All 37 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are camping in Guwahati on Thursday sent a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, stating that Eknath Shinde will remain their group leader in legislature.

    37 Sena MLAs support Shinde as Sena Leader in signed letter

    Earlier in the day, Zirwal had said that he had approved the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the group leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party, replacing senior minister Shinde who has rebelled against the Shiv Sena leadership.

    Shinde on Thursday evening sent a letter to the deputy speaker, signed by 36 Sena MLAs who are currently staying with him in Guwahati.

    It also informed that Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as chief whip of the legislature party in place of Sunil Prabhu.

    Shinde, meanwhile, also hit back at those demanding action against MLAs in his faction for not attending a meeting called by Prabhu, claiming that a whip is applicable only for legislative events.

    Some Sena workers loyal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier on Thursday demanded action against those who did not attend the 5 pm meeting called by the party on Wednesday.

    "Who are you trying to threaten? We know your gimmicks and also understand the law very well. As per the 10th schedule of the Constitution, the whip is applicable for legislative works and not for any meeting.

    "We demand action against you instead because you do not have sufficient number (of MLAs) but still formed a group of 12 MLAs. We do not pay any heed to such threats," Shinde tweeted.

    Read more about:

    maharashtra political crisis shiv sena

    Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 1:03 [IST]
