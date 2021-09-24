33 persons were affected with corona virus in a single day in Madurai

Centre did politics over O2 crisis in Delhi; tried to hide deaths, alleges Jain

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Munesh Krishna

Madurai, Sep 24: In Madurai district, 33 people were infected with corona in a single day while 170 people have been infected in the last one week.

The daily number of corona infections in Madurai, which has been declining for the past 2 months, has been steadily increasing over the past one week.

Accordingly, 17 persons on Sep.16, 20 persons on Sep.17, 15 persons on Sep.18, 14 persons on Sep.19, 27 persons on Sep.20, 21 persons on Sep.21, On the 22nd, 23 people tested positive while in a single day , 33 people were affected and tested positive.

Following this, the number of patients receiving treatment increased to 233.

A total of 53,024 people have been affected by the second wave so far and 52,179 people have recovered, while 713 people have died.

People who have been vaccinated against corona are also more likely to be exposed to corona.

Doctors have advised that the increase in corona exposure is beginning to feel the impact of the third wave and that people should avoid going to crowded places and follow safety rules without fail.

As the work of 100 per cent vaccination in 100 wards in the Corporation areas is in full swing, there is a demand for the Corporation to pay more attention to monitoring the guidelines.

Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 17:08 [IST]