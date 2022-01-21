Hospitalisations in Delhi during third Covid wave significantly lower than second

33 people test Covid-19 positive at SAI Bengaluru, 16 of them hockey players

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Sixteen members of the senior men's hockey team have been tested Covid-19 positive in Bengaluru on Friday.

Among the 33 Covid-19 cases detected on Friday at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence, 16 members belong to men's hockey team, PTI reports.

According to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), it collected 128 tests samples and majority of them are asymptomatic. However, all of them have been isolated.

"16 athletes and one coach from the Senior Men's Hockey team, training at the centre ahead of the upcoming FIH Pro League in South Africa, have tested positive. They are all asymptomatic," the SAI said.

Among the junior women's hockey girls training for the World Cup in April, 15 have tested positive. Out of the positive cases, three are asymptomatic while 12 are symptomatic. One senior women's hockey team player, who is symptomatic, and a masseuse from the athletics team have also tested positive.

SAI claimed that it is taking all the necessary steps to treat the players in isolation and help them recover steadily. PTI

