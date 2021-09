Centre did politics over O2 crisis in Delhi; tried to hide deaths, alleges Jain

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 24: India added 31,382 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll climbed to 4,46,368 with 318 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Out of 31,382 new COVID cases & 318 deaths across India, 19,682 cases and 152 deaths were reported in Kerala yesterday.

Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 9:54 [IST]