31 with criminal background, 91 crorepatis contesting phase 1 of Manipur polls

New Delhi, Feb 18: Out of 173 candidates analysed, 37 (21%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

27(16%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms said.

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: Among the major parties,11(29%) out of 38 candidates analysed from BJP, 7(25%) out of 28 candidates analysed from JD(U), 8 (23%) out of 35 candidates analysed from INC and 3 (11%) out of 27 candidates analysed from NPP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among the major parties,10(26%) out of 38 candidates analysed from BJP, 5(18%) out of 28 candidates analysed from JD(U), 4 (11%) out of 35 candidates analysed from INC and 2 (7%) out of 27 candidates analysed from NPP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Candidates with declared cases related to crime against women: 2 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women.

Candidates with declared cases related to murder: 2 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

Candidates with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 6 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

Red Alert Constituencies*: 3(8%) out of 38 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial:

Crorepati Candidates: Out of the 173 candidates, 91(53%) are crorepatis.

Party wise Crorepati Candidates: The role of money power in our elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates. Among the major parties 21(78%) out of 27 candidates analysed from NPP, 27(71%) out of 38 candidates analysed from BJP, 18(51%) out of 35 candidates analysed from INC and 14(50%) out of 28 candidates analysed from JD(U) have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 Phase I is Rs 2.51 Crores.

Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 27 NPP candidates analysed is Rs. 3.48 Crores, 38 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 2.84 Crores, 28 JD(U) candidates have average assets of Rs 2.67 Crores and 35 INC candidates have average assets worth Rs. 1.93 Crores.

Other details:

Age details of candidates: 23(13%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 115 (66%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 33(19 %) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years and 2 candidates have declared they are more than 80 years old.

Gender details of candidates: 15(9%) female candidates are contesting in the Manipur assembly election 2022 Phase I.

Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:11 [IST]