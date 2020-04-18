  • search
    31 of extended family test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Apr 18: Thirty-one members of an extended family, including children, residing in north Delhi Jahangirpuri area, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday.

    All of them have been sent to a self-isolation centre in Narela, a senior official said.

    Representational Image
    A woman from the minority community, living in Jahangirpuri died on April 8, and her coronavirus test came positive on April 10, another senior official said.

    "Twenty-six of the extended family members of the woman tested positive on Friday and rest five tested positive today. All of them are asymptomatic though, and they include children," the official said.

    The portion of Jahangirpuri, where they lived, was declared a containment zone on April 10 and sealed, officials said.

    "People are violating norms of containment zones, and moving in and out in the neighbourhood, though they are supposed to stay put inside their houses to prevent any spread of virus," he said.

    Eight new containment zones were added on Saturday, taking their total number in Delhi to 76, officials said.

    The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi stood at 1,707 till Friday including 42 deaths.

