300 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 2k crore originating from Panama seized at Tuticorin Port

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: Based on specific intelligence the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 300 kilograms of cocaine valid at Rs 2,000 crore at the Tuticorin Port.

The DRI had information that a consignment of cocaine would reach the VOC Port, Tuticorin. Upon interception, it was declared that the container had only wooden logs. The container had originated from Panama, transited through the ports of Antwerp and Colombo.

8 Pak nationals held off Gujarat coast with drugs worth Rs 150 crore

On examination the suspected container was found to contain 9 bags concealed between the rows of wooden logs. On opening the said bags 302 white coloured compressed bricks wrapped in multiple layers of packing material were found.

The contraband weighed 303 kg and it is highly suspected to be cocaine. The contraband along with cover goods i.e. wooden logs were seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Further investigation about the origin of the consignment and concealment of narcotic drugs is on.