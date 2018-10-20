India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

300 flee Tripura after clash over molestation

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Agartala, Oct 20: Around 300 people of 61 families have fled and at least one house was torched in a clash between two communities in West Tripura district over alleged molestation of a tribal girl, police said Friday.

    300 flee Tripura after clash over molestation
    Representational Image

    The four alleged molesters were arrested, they said.

    According to the police, the girl, along with her boyfriend, had come to Ranirbazar area Thursday from a nearby locality to see Durga idols there and four youths allegedly molested her and snatched her mobile phone.

    Also Read | Preity Zinta Molestation: Court quashes case against Ness Wadia

    "The two (girl, boy) went back to their locality and then returned with a large group of people who tried to attack the houses of those who reportedly molested the girl," Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) B B Das said.

    After the incident, panic gripped the Ranirbazar area, which is around 15 km from here, the SDPO said.

    The clash continued on Friday and, on receipt of the information, state minister and Indigenous People's Front Tripura (IPFT) leader N C Debbarma rushed to the spot to pacify the situation.

    "The situation, however, could not be controlled immediately. The raiders attempted to burn houses and succeed to torch one house today. Following this, around 300 members of 61 families fled. About 100 of them are now camping near Ranirbazar police station," the SDPO said.

    District administration provided them food.

    Also Read | Shocking! Minor killed for resisting molestation in UP

    Das said a large contingent of police led by district Superintendent of Police Ajit Pratap Singh is camping in the area and the situation is now under control.

    Leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar spoke to Chief Secretary L K Gupta and urged him to tighten the security of the panic stricken people, besides providing them food and shelter, Opposition CPI(M) spokesman Pabitra Kar said.

    Read more about:

    molestation tripura police communal clash

    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 10:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue