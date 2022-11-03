With nomad visa and $130K in account, you can 'work from Indonesia' for 10 years

30 foreign nationals held for overstaying in India without valid visa

New Delhi, Nov 03: In a crackdown against illegally staying foreign nationals in Delhi, thirty foreign nationals were held with invalid visas and were produced before the FFRO that has ordered for their deportation.

Among the thirty deportees, 27 were Nigerian nationals, two held Ivory Coast nationalities, and one was Ivoirienne national, according to an ANI article.

In a joint operation, the teams of different agencies nabbed the foreign nationals. The teams of AATS, Anti-Narcotics Cell, PS Uttam Nagar, and PS Mohan Garden, Dwarka District, were under the overall supervision of DCP Dwarka.

"They were found overstaying in India without a valid Visa. They were produced before the FRRO who ordered for their deportation. Accordingly, they have been sent to the Detention Centre," read an issued statement.

Earlier, India deported eight Bangladeshi nationals who were in India without having valid documents. The officials deported them following legal procedures. They were deported via the international border point at Sutarkandi in Assam's Karimganj district.

Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 12:24 [IST]