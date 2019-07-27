  • search
    30 BJYM workers arrested during protest against Kamal Nath govt

    By PTI
    Indore, July 27: Police arrested around 30 workers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) during a protest here against the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday.

    The protest was held in Rajwada area without necessary permission from the administration, a police official said.

    File photo of Kamal Nath
    File photo of Kamal Nath

    The BJYM workers were protesting against the ruling Congress, alleging that it has not kept its promises made to the voters before coming to power in the state. "The protesters were taking out a procession when the police arrested them.

    Suitable legal action would be taken against them," the official added. The protesters alleged that the Congress had failed to fulfill its promises it had made in the assembly election manifesto, especially to the youths.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 15:40 [IST]
