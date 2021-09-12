UP seeks urgent listing of plea in SC against Karnataka HC order quashing notice to Twitter official

3 youths arrested for assaulting Dalit woman in Karnataka over drinking-water related issue

oi-Prakash KL

The Chamarajanagar police in Karnataka have arrested three youths for allegedly assaulting a Dalit woman over a drinking-water-related issue, as per the police sources.

The three youths, identified as Sachin, Swamy and Manu, got into a verbal duel with Dalit girl Tejaswini before beating her up and abusing her with vulgar comments. The three residents of Kilagere village had also threatened her.

The three men confronted her after she had questioned the waterman and gram panchayat for failing to supply water for the last few days to her locality. Hence, the accused got into a quarrel with the woman.

The victim lodged the complaint on Saturday.

The Chamrajanagar cops have filed the case under The Prevention of Atrocities (Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes) Act and arrested the three accused.

Hindu Group Barge Into Church Alleging Religious Conversion

Meanwhile, a group of men, belonging to Hindu Jagarana Vedike, barged into a church in Karkala in Udupi district accusing the organisers of religious conversion.

"A few Christians had gathered for prayer and some men, said to be members of HJV, and a few residents of Kukkundoor objected to conversion allegedly happening there. The Karkala sub-inspector rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd," The Times of India quoted Udupi superintendent of police N Vishnuvardhana as saying.

Pastor Benedict lodged a complaint against the men for creating ruckus at the church and abusing him. He alleged the Hindu group members of allegedly assaulting a Dalit woman. Prashanth Jathana, president of the Indian Christian Federation, "Nobody at the venue was converted. They were at the prayer meeting of their own volition."

However, Mahesh Bailur, district general secretary of the Hindu group, denied assaulting anybody but alleged that two youths were invited for the conversion.

A month ago, a complaint against Pastor Benedict was filed at Doopadakatte in Karkala for allegedly converting people.

Story first published: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 13:17 [IST]