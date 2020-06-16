3 terrorists shot dead in encounter at Shopian, J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 16: Three terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter at Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

The identity of the terrorists are still be ascertained. Sources tell OneIndia that following specific intelligence a cordon and search operation was launched.

The terrorists opened fire following which the encounter broke out. The Army spokesperson said that one AK-47 and one INSAS rifle had been recovered from the encounter site, which is 500 metres away from the Rashtriya Rifles camp.

This is incidentally the fourth encounter in the district in less than 10 days. The previous encounters in Shopian have claimed the lives of 19 terrorists.

From January 2020, more than 100 terrorists have been killed. These include terrorist from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad. In April alone the security forces conducted the maximum operations and managed to kill 28 terrorists.

In May, 20 terrorists were eliminated. The data further says that in the first six months of the year, 35 terrorists from the Hizbul Mujahideen, four foreign terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, 10 local terrorists of the JeM and three from the Islamic State were killed. It may be recalled that last year, the Security Forces had killed 125 terrorists.