India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Nov 18: Three soldiers were killed after they came under an avalanche near the Line of Control in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The bodies have been recovered.

Story first published: Friday, November 18, 2022, 21:54 [IST]