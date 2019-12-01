3 police officers suspended in Hyderabad gang rape for delaying to file FIR

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Hyderabad, Dec 01: After the 26- year-old veterinarian's family claimed that the role of police was negative, police didn't take any necessary actions when they went to register the missing complaint. On Saturday three police officials who where on duty during the day of the incident were suspended.

Reportedly, Saturday evening the National Commission for Women (NCW) team reached the residence of the veterinarian in Hyderabad. The victim's family has claimed that the duty officers didn't listen to them, they were saying that the victim must have eloped. Duty officers were fighting over jurisdiction, under whose jurisdiction it comes in. This caused delay. And the family claimed if the police responded on time they could have saved their daughter on the intervening night of November 27-28.

NCW member Shyamala Kundar, said she recommended action against policemen, after inquiry, who allegedly insensibly handed the case not responding to the bereaved family's plea.

Cyberabad CP. VC Sajjanar confirmed that the three officers who allegedly didn't took the case seriously have been placed under suspension till further orders for dereliction of duty.

The police officials who were suspended is Shamshabad police station Sub-inspector M Ravi Kumar and other two are head constables at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Police Station- P Venugopal Reddy and A Sathyanarayana Goud.

Yet, again insensitive attitude of police led to another brutal crime like Nirbhaya, seven years passed but still the perspective of the police remains same, said some protsters.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma lashed out at Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali for his comment pointing the victim, that why the victim had chosen to call her sister and not the police. Sharma said such politicians do not deserve such positions who don't have the sensitiveness to deal a delicate matter like this.

Hyderabad gang rape case: 4 accused sent for 14 day judicial remand, family claims police negligence

The 26 year old veterinarian on Wednesday night was raped and burnt by the four youth, who were lorry driver and cleaners, the crime took place on the outskirts of Hyderabad city. The deceased's charred body was discovered by some passerby on Thursday morning and they informed the police.

In the initial investigation police came to know that the culprit's hatched a plan to trap the victim by helping her to fix her scooter near the toll plaza, according to a report the victim was forced to drink consume cold drink laced with liquor before the crime took place. All four accused hailed from Telangana.