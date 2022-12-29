YouTube
    3 PFI leaders go missing before NIA raid in Kerala: Did local police leak information?

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 29: Three leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI) went missing at Pathanamthitta in Kerala ahead of the raid by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

    The NIA had on Thursday carried out raids in 56 different locations in connection with the PFI conspiracy case. Three leaders of the outfit are suspected to have fled from their residences after the NIA arrived at Pathanamthitta.

    Reports said that three PFI leaders fled before the raid and there is a lurking suspicion that the local police may have leaked the information. The previous raids that took place in September before the PFI was banned was carried out by the NIA and the CRPF which is also under the Central Government. This time the NIA conducted the raid after intimating the local police.

    Three locations in Pathanamthitta were raided and two leaders have been out of station, while one reportedly fled the location before the raid could take place.

    With this the NIA is likely to probe the alleged leak of information to the PFI.

    It may be recalled that in October the Kerala police had issued a clarification to the media refuting reports that claimed that the NIA had handed over details of 873 Kerala police officials who are suspected to have links with the PFI. Their release by Kerala police said that the reports are baseless in nature.

    The raids that took place on Thursday are related to the murders of various Hindu leaders in the country. The NIA also is targeting the second-rung leaders of the outfit. In the first round of the raids held in September, which was across the country, the NIA arrested scores of top leaders. Following the raid the Union Home Ministry banned the PFI for a period of five years under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act. The Union Home Ministry said that the PFI was involved in acts of terror and was even recruiting for international terror groups such as the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 14:53 [IST]
