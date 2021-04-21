YouTube
    ongc abducted

    3 ONGC personnel abducted by ULFA in Assam

    New Delhi, Apr 21: The outlawed ULFA has abducted three ONGC personnel in Assam. The three personnel were abducted from an oil field in Lakuwa, early Wednesday morning.

    Representational Image

    The police said that a group of four to five heavily armed militants abducted the threee at around 1.30 am. The abducted personnel are Mohini Mohan Gogoi, Alakesh Saikia and Ritul Saikia. Following the abduction, the militants called ONGC and informed them about the same.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 9:43 [IST]
