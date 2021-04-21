3 ONGC personnel abducted by ULFA in Assam

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 21: The outlawed ULFA has abducted three ONGC personnel in Assam. The three personnel were abducted from an oil field in Lakuwa, early Wednesday morning.

The police said that a group of four to five heavily armed militants abducted the threee at around 1.30 am. The abducted personnel are Mohini Mohan Gogoi, Alakesh Saikia and Ritul Saikia. Following the abduction, the militants called ONGC and informed them about the same.