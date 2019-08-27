3 deputies for BSY: Why going to polls is still a better option for the BJP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 27: The appointment of three deputy chief ministers in Karnataka has triggered speculation, whether the BJP is looking for a succession plan in the state.

While a plan of succession is for the long run, one must also think of the short run also says leading psephologist, Dr. Sandeep Shastri.

I had always felt that mid-term elections were the best bet for the BJP, Dr. Shastri tells OneIndia.

Even, when B S Yediyurappa formed the government, there was always this talk of whether he could do better than the coalition government of the JD(S)-Congress. Without having a majority and having to depend on the rebels, there was always a question mark on the stability.

It was clear that the Central leadership would have preferred fresh elections in Karnataka. The disagreement was clear, when for several weeks there was no expansion. It appears that it was made clear to the state leadership that the going will not be easy under the current scenario. With problems creeping up in running the show, the central leadership appears to have said, "we told you so, but you insisted."

The appointment of the three deputy chief ministers clearly shows that the central leadership is now directing decisions. Yediyurappa had always maintained that there would be no deputies. He has had to concede, says Dr. Shastri.

While it is too early to speak about the capabilities of the deputies, from a political perspective it looks interesting. The three deputies were appointed, when there are already two former deputy CMs and a former CM in the Cabinet. When these persons are already there and then three deputies are appointed, the question would be has the BJP already compounded a crisis that it already faces in Karnataka.

For the former deputies and ex-CM, this is like a demotion. In politics, a demotion is fine, but then it gets unpleasant when someone else is given a go-ahead. In such a scenario, manageability becomes very difficult.

Both Govind Karajol and C Ashwathnarayana have been efficient. Then what about Laxman Savadi. In the previous government he was asked to step down and this time he also lost an election. He has now been made the deputy CM. What message is being sent to the public, asks Dr. Shastri.

People say all this is made based on an assessment made by the party on the caliber. A party is entitled to make such an assessment, but may would argue that there should be transparency, while making such an assessment.

More than looking for a second rung of leadership, this appears to be more of cutting someone to size says Dr. Sandeep Shastri. The way the central leadership has dealt with such issues makes it clear that it knows how to cut people to size and also convey the message that no one is indispensable.

I foresee trouble ahead. The Cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation could increase dissident activity. May be it would be a wiser option for the BJP to face the elections instead. If people were critical of the gymnastics of the Congress-JD(S), then this poll vault by the BJP is not impressive either says, Sandeep Shastri.

The danger is that the BJP could lose the good will of the people. Had the BJP gone for mid-terms polls immediately after the coalition fell, then it would have romped home with ease.

With regard to the rebels, the longer the Supreme Court takes, the better for the BJP. If the rebels get their way through in the SC, then the BJP would face fresh trouble while trying to accommodate them.

Dr. Shastri says that the best option would be elections for the BJP. If you continue with this government, then the hold of the rebels and dissidents will keep hanging over the party and the BJP will become a victim of blackmail.