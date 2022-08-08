3 dead, several injured in stampede at Rajasthan temple

Stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine: Jitendra Singh rushes to Katra to take stock of situation

New Delhi, Aug 08: Three people died and several others were injured in a stampede at Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar early on Monday morning.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Jaipur for treatment. The stampede took place at around 5 am in the morning during a monthly fair.

Long queues were seen outside the Khatu Shyam temple as devotees had gathered on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar. As soon as the temple opened at around 4.30 am, the devotees flocked for 'darshan'.

In one of the queues, a 63-year-old woman suffering from heart ailment collapsed. Two women behind her, too, fell down due to the rush. They died in the stampede, Superintendent of Police K Rashtradeep said. He said CCTV footage is being examined for better clarity on the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of life due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi tweeted.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also condoled the demise of three devotees in a stampede at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar.

"The demise of three women is unfortunate. My condolences to the bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees," Gehlot said in a statement.

The Khatushyam Temple is a Hindu temple in the village of Khatushyamji, Rajasthan. It is a pilgrimage site for worshipping the deity Krishna and Barbarika who is often venerated as a Kuladevata.

Devotees believe the temple houses the head of Barbarika or Khatushyam, a legendary warrior who sacrifices his head upon the request of Krishna during the antebellum of the Kurukshetra War.