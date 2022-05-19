All you need to know about Trikut Parvat Deoghar Ropeway

3 dead, 11 injured after out of control truck runs over sleeping workers

New Delhi, May 19: Three persons have died and 11 injured after a truck ran over sleeping workers at Jhajjar, Haryana. While 10 injured persons have been sent to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak for treatments, another has been admitted to the trauma care centre of Bahadurgarh for treatment.

All the workers were undertaking repair work on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP Expressway. After finishing their work, they had fallen asleep on the side of the road.

Reports said that the truck lost control and ran over the workers. The police have begun investigating the matter. The bodies of the three persons has been sent for postmortem.

