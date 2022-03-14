YouTube
    3 BJP candidates lost deposits in 2022 UP elections

    Lucknow, Mar 14: The BJP might have registered a thumping victory at the Uttar Pradesh polls, but a few candidates from the saffron party lost their electoral deposits.

    Candidates contesting from Kunda (in Pratapgarh), Malhani (in Jaunpur), and Rasara (in Ballia) failed to secure enough votes to prevent forfeiture of their deposits.

    3 BJP candidates lost deposits in 2022 UP elections

    BJP candidate Sindhuja Mishra secured 16,445 or 8.36 per cent of the total votes polled and lost to Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya of Jansatta Dal Loktantrik who garnered 99,612 votes (50.58 per cent), and defeated his closest rival, Gulshan Yadav of Samajwadi Party (SP) by 30,315 votes.

    In all, a total of 1,96,940 votes were polled in Kunda. In Malhani, BJP candidate Krishna Pratap Singh KP polled 18,319 votes (8.01 per cent), while Lucky Yadav of SP got 97,357 votes (42.57 per cent). Lucky Yadav defeated Dhananjay Singh of Janata Dal-United by a margin of 17,527 votes.

    In Rasara assembly constituency, BSP's Uma Shankar Singh got 87,887 votes (43.82 per cent) and emerged as the winner, while BJP candidate Babban could only get 24,235 votes or 12.08 per cent of the total votes cast.

    Uma Shankar Singh defeated Mahendra of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) by a margin of 6,581 votes. In the 2017

    As per the EC rules, a candidate forfeits his/her deposit if he/she does not get more than one-sixth of the total number of votes polled.

    The BJP has emerged victorious in the recently-concluded elections by winning 255 seats and its alley Apna Dal (Conelal) and NISHAD party bagging 12 and six seats, respectively. The SP ended up winning 111 seats and its allies Rashtriya Lok Dal and SBSP bagged eight and six seats, respectively.

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022

    Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 18:03 [IST]
