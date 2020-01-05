  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    3 Bangladeshis arrested by Krishnagiri police

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 05: Three Bangladeshi citizens who had come to India for treatment were arrested by the Krishnagiri police for staying illegally.

    3 Bangladeshis arrested by Krishnagiri police
    Representational Image

    The three arrested have been identified as Iqbal Mullah, Tasleema and Lucky. The trio were arrested on the basis of the information given by the local village administrative officer.

    Reverse migration continues: Several more illegal Bangladeshis expected to flee India

    When questioned they said that Iqbal had come to India for treatment. They said that they had first come to Mumbai were then planning on going to Chennai. Iqbal however had to change his plans as his friend in Kolkata promised to send him money. He was asked to stay over with his family at Krishnagiri.

    They then rented a house at Krishnagiri. The local administration, however complained about them, following which action was taken by the police. They were then produced before the court, following which they were remanded in judicial custody at a jail in Chennai.

    More ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS News

    Read more about:

    illegal immigrants bangladeshis arrested

    Story first published: Sunday, January 5, 2020, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue