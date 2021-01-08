3 arrested for sodomising 19 year old model from Gujarat

Gujarat schools to reopen for classes 10, 12 and colleges from Jan 11

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Jan 08: Police have arrested three persons from Thane city of Maharashtra on charges of sodomising a 19- year-old model from Gujarat, an official said on Thursday.

Senior inspector DS Dhole of the Wagle Estate police station said an offence under IPC section 377 (unnatural offences) was registered against the trio and a search was on for a fourth accused in the case.

The accused beat up and robbed the victim and also sodomised him in the premises of a defunct factory in the Wagle Estate area, he said.

The victim, who hails from Gujarat, had come down to Thane on Sunday last to meet his friend. He also had friendship with one of the accused, Dhole said.

The crime came to light on Tuesday after the victim lodged a police complaint, he said.