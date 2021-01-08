YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 #USCapitol
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    3 arrested for sodomising 19 year old model from Gujarat

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 08: Police have arrested three persons from Thane city of Maharashtra on charges of sodomising a 19- year-old model from Gujarat, an official said on Thursday.

    Senior inspector DS Dhole of the Wagle Estate police station said an offence under IPC section 377 (unnatural offences) was registered against the trio and a search was on for a fourth accused in the case.

    3 arrested for sodomising 19 year old model from Gujarat
    Representational Image

    The accused beat up and robbed the victim and also sodomised him in the premises of a defunct factory in the Wagle Estate area, he said.

    Loan app scam: 2 Chinese nationals arrested

    The victim, who hails from Gujarat, had come down to Thane on Sunday last to meet his friend. He also had friendship with one of the accused, Dhole said.

    The crime came to light on Tuesday after the victim lodged a police complaint, he said.

    More GUJARAT News

    Read more about:

    gujarat arrested

    Story first published: Friday, January 8, 2021, 10:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X