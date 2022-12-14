3 accused of acid attack on Delhi teen held, girl out of danger

India

oi-Deepika S

The girl has named two persons who could be responsible for the attack.

New Delhi, Dec 14: The Delhi Police arrested three men for allegedly throwing acid at class 12 girl in the national capital on Wednesday. The 17-year-old girl, who is currently undergoing treatment in Safdarjung Hospital, is out of danger.

CCTV footage of the incident has captured two people throwing 'acid' at the girl. The girl has named two persons who could be responsible for the attack.

She has suffered 7-8 per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected.

According to the police, the prime accused, Sachin Arora, was in a relationship with the teen and attacked the girl after their break up three months ago. He was accompanied by two of his friends.

In a post on Twitter, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal demanded justice for the school-going girl and criticised the government for not being able to enforce the ban on the over-the-counter sale of acid in the country.

''Acid was thrown at a school girl near Dwarka Mor. Our team is reaching the hospital to help the victim. Will get justice for the daughter. The Delhi Commission for Women has been fighting for years to ban acid in the country. When will the government wake up?'' she wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj also raised concerns over the "increasing" rate of crime in the national capital. ''L-G Saab, you have Delhi Police and crime is increasing every day. Instead of interfering in the work of the Delhi government, you should concentrate on your work. After your arrival, crimes are increasing in Delhi,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 20:23 [IST]