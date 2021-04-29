Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am to be imposed indefinitely in Agartala from April 22

3.3 magnitude earthquake hits Assam’s Sonitpur

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 29: An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Sonitpur on Thursday evening. There were no were no immediate report of deaths.

This was the eighth tremor after a bigger earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolted Assam's Sonitpur on April 28, followed by a series of aftershocks, causing widespread damage in the region.

The first of the shocks of 6.4 magnitude with its epicentre at 43 km west of Tezpur, the district headquarters of Sonitpur district in Assam, was felt at 7.51 am. The epicenter of the quake was Sonitpur and the quake occurred at 7.51 am at a depth of 17 kilometres, it said.

It was followed in quick succession by lesser intensity tremors of 4.7, 4, and two 3.6 magnitudes at 8.03 am, 8.13 am, 8.25 am and 8.44 am.

Another earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit the state's Nagaon district at 10.05 am. A while later, another jolt of 3.4 magnitude hit Tezpur at 10.39 am.