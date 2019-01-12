2nd day of BJP Council meet: Modi, Shah arrive at Ramlila Ground

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah arrive at Ramlila Ground to attend the second day of BJP National Convention on Saturday. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, FM Arun Jaitley and former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also present.

BJP passed two resolutions: One on the agriculture resolution and another on the welfare of the poor.

The Lok Sabha elections will be a battle of two ideologies, BJP president Amit Shah said Friday, asserting his party stands for cultural nationalism and development of poor, while the rivals have come together merely for power. BJP discussed preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the backdrop of defeats in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly polls.

BJP Chief Amit Shah, said, "2019 is a decisive battle for BJP. Marathas won 131 battles but lost one in Panipat and had to go through 200 years of slavery."

"Ayodhya case is going on in Supreme Court. We want the case to end as soon as possible. BJP wants grand Ram temple at that spot. Congress leader Kapil Sibbal tried to delay the case. We want Ram temple by constitutional path, " said Amit Shah.