2G verdict: Raja, Kanimozhi get hero's welcome by DMK in Chennai

DMK MP Kanimozi and A Raja gets hero's welcome in Chennai

Clear of all charges in the 2G case, A Raja and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozi were accorded a hero's welcome in Chennai on Saturday. Working Presdient of the party, M K Stalin was present at the airport to receive the duo.

Thousands of workers gathered at the Chennai airport to welcome A Raja and Kanimozhi after the court acquitted them in the 2G spectrum allocation case. At least 5,000 party workers waited since Saturday morning to welcome the duo- whose acquittal has added strength to the DMK at the state and national levels.

DMK's headquarters turned into a sea of red and black with supporters shouting slogans hailing Kanimozhi. The road to DMK headquarters was dotted with posters and banners of Kanimozhi, M K Stalin and party patriarch Karunanidhi. The duo will meet party general secretary K Anbazhagan after which Karunanidhi is expected to welcome them at Gopalpuram residence.

Folk artists, party workers- especially women gathered outside the party office, M K Stalin's residence, as well as the airport, is a massive show of support to Kanimozhi. The duo's acquittal comes as a shot in the arm for the DMK ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Bogged down by allegations of corruption since the 2G spectrum allocation case broke out, the acquittal has come as not just relief but added strength to the DMK to launch attacks on rivals and position itself as a strong alliance partner at the national level.

