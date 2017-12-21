Justice has prevailed: Kanimozhi after acquittal in 2G case

2G scam verdict : DMK leader Kanimozhi happy with CBI court ruling | Oneindia News

Acquitted in the 2G spectrum scam cases, DMK leader Kanimozhi thanked people for standing by her.

Kanimozhi had a big smile on her face after the Patialia House Court acquitted her and all other accused in the 2G scam case.

"Justice has prevailed," she told adding that, "I would love to thank my family, my party leaders and everyone who stood by me."

"Its not easy when you are accused of something you haven't done. Big day for me and party. There was a lot of conspiracy behind all this, a single person can't be blamed for the 2G scam," She added.

Kanimozhi waves at supporters outside Patiala House Court after being acquitted in #2GScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/7uyU9FwDws — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

Meanwhile, DMK supporters marching and celebrating outside Patiala House Court after the Court's pronouncement of 2GScamVerdict.

All accused in the 2G spectrum scam case, including former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi, have been acquitted by a special CBI court. In a one-judgment, special CBI judge OP Saini said the prosecution has failed to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The trial in 2G spectrum scam started six years ago in 2011 after the court had framed charges against 17 accused in the CBI case for offences that entailed punishment ranging from six months to life imprisonment.

OneIndia News