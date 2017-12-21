2G spectrum verdict likely today: The charges, accused and witnesses

A special court in Delhi is likely to pronounce the verdict in the 2G spectrum allocation case today. The fate of former telecom minister, A Raja and Kanimozhi, daughter of M Karunanidhi hangs in balance and the court would decide whether they are guilty or not.

The verdict comes 7 years after the CBI made its first arrest in the case in 2011. It is the allegation of the CBI that the scam cost the national exchequer a loss of Rs 1,76,000 crore.

Who are the accused, the witnesses and what are the charges. Let us take a quick look.

The charges:

A Raja, along with Sidharath Behura, RK Chandolia, conspired to give benefits to private accused persons in the issuance of letters of intent, unified access services licences (UASL) and spectrum by the Department of Telecom.

Raja ensured there would be a cut-off date on the receipt and processing of the UASL applications, so that the system can be manipulated to benefit favoured few

The first come first serve policy was changed to a first compliance first serve one. The change was not disclosed to the public but was informed only to a favoured few, who had kept everything ready, and thus, were in a position to take advantage of the manipulation, thereby getting LOIs, UASL and spectrum, though they were not eligible for the same

The accused:

A Raja, former telecom minister

Sidharath Behura, former telecom secretary

R K Chandolia, IES officer, PS to telecom minister

Shahid Usman Balwa, managing director, Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd, now Etisalat DB Telecom Pvt ltd

Vinod Goenka, director of Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd and managing director of DB Realty

Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd

Sanjay Chandra, manging director, Unitech Ltd

Unitech Wireless Ltd (Tamil Nadu)

Asif Balwa, director, Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd

Rajiv Agarwal, director Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd

Karim Morani, director, MIS Cineyug Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd

Sharad Kumar, director/promoter, Kalaignar TV Pvt. Ltd

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, director/promoter, Kalaignar TV Pvt. Ltd

Ravi Kant Ruia, vice chairman, Essar group

Gautam Doshi, group managing director, Reliance ADA group

Surendra Pipara, group president, Reliance ADA group

Hari Nair, vice president, Reliance ADA group

Reliance Telecom Ltd

Anshuman Ruia, promoter, Essar group

IP Khaitan, promoter, Khaitan group

Kiran Khaitan, former director, Santa Trading pvt ltd

Vikash Saraf, director strategy, Essar

Loop Telecom Ltd

Loop Mobile Ltd

Essar Teleholding Ltd

Late GE Vahanvati, former attorney general of India

Nripendra Mishra, former TRAI chairman, now principal secretary to the Prime Minister

DS Mathur, former DoT secretary

T K Vishwanathan, law secretary, ministry of law and justice

Dr D Subba Rao, former governor, Reserve Bank of India, ex-finance secretary, government of India

Anil D Ambani, chairman, Reliance Group and his wife, Tina A Ambani

Dayalu Karunanidhi, wife of DMK leader M Karunanidhi

Niira Radia, corporate lobbyist

