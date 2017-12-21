2G spectrum, a conspiracy to destroy the party: Stalin post 2G verdict

After the verdict on the 2G spectrum on Thursday, in which the Special CBI judge OP Saini announced the judgment in one line, MK Stalin distributed sweets near his residence to celebrate it.

While meeting the media, he said that the case was filed against them in intention to destroy the party but they have proven that they have not committed any crime.

DMK working president MK Stalin said the 2G spectrum controversy was "a conspiracy to destroy the party." "I would like to tell you (media), you made this (2G case) so big to taint DMK. Now, it has been proved that we haven't done any mistake. So now do justice, take this judgement to people," Stalin said.

Taking a dig at the media, he said, "I request you with all humility, I hope you will take this judgment to the people with the same enthusiasm with which you covered the alleged scam."

The Patiala House Court in Delhi delivered the verdict in the 2G spectrum case and acquitted former telecom minister A Raja and DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and everyone associated with the case.

Judge OP Saini said that allegations have not been proved. Upon hearing the verdict, DMK partymen started celebrating outside the court.

OneIndia News