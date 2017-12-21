2G scam: ED to file appeal, CBI to wait for legal opinion

The Enforcement Directorate has decided to go in appeal against the verdict delivered by the special CBI court in which all accused were acquitted. ED officials confirmed that an appeal would be filed in the higher courts.

The ED says that it would invoke the rule under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for not releasing assets to the tune of Rs 225 crore attached in the case which is said to be the alleged pay off.

The CBI on the other hand says that it would decide on the next course of action once it reads the entire verdict. We will seek a legal opinion after the judgment is made available to us. The court only read out the operative portion of the verdict today.

Subramanian Swamy, BJP leader on whose complaint the case was investigated has urged the government to move the higher courts in appeal. On the other hand, former CBI director, A P Singh who led the probe expressed shock over the verdict. There were clear irregularities in the allotment of the 2G spectrum which we have pointed out, Singh said. I do not know what happened during the trial, he also said.

OneIndia News