2G scam case verdict to be pronounced tomorrow

Delhi's Patiala House Court will pronounce verdict in 2G spectrum scam case tomorrow. Hearing in the five-year-old trial had concluded in April. The verdict was reserved for orders on April 16, 2017. In the last hearing the judge had said that he needed three more weeks to prepare the judgment.

The accused in the case include Tamil Nadu MP Kanimozhi, former telecom minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi and others. The court had been hearing three cases - two filed by the CBI and the third by the Enforcement Directorate. The CBI had filed two cases against Raja and others in connection with the scam about six years ago.

In one case, apart from Raja, former telecom secretary Sidharth Behura, Raja's erstwhile private secretary R K Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, as well as managing director of Unitech Ltd Sanjay Chandra, are accused.

In the second case, Essar Group promoters Ravi Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop Telecom promoters Kiran Khaitan and her husband I P Khaitan and Essar Group director Vikash Saraf are facing trial. Three firms - Loop Telecom Ltd, Loop Mobile India Ltd and Essar Tele Holding Ltd (ETHL) - have been charged in the case.

OneIndia News