    28% of Tripura MLAs crorepatis, 21% face criminal cases

    New Delhi, Jan 21: Out of 53 sitting MLAs in Tripura, at least 11 MLAs have criminal while 9 others MLAs have serious criminal cases, according to the data released by the Tripura Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The report was made on the affidavits submitted by the candidates prior to the 2018 Assembly elections and bye elections conducted thereafter.

    "Out of 53 sitting MLAs analysed, 11(21%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. 9 (17%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases", the statement from the ADR read.

    ''8 (24%) out of 33 MLAs from BJP, 1 (7%) out of 15 MLAs from CPI(M), 1 (25%) out of 4 MLAs from IPFT and 1 (100%) INC MLA have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits,'' the report further read.

    ''6 (18%) out of 33 MLAs from BJP, 1 (7%) out of 15 MLAs from CPI(M), 1 (25%) out of 4 MLAs from IPFT and 1 (100%) INC MLA have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits,'' according to ADR report.

    The report further said that out of 53 sitting MLAs 15 MLAs around 28% are crorepatis.

    "In the crorepatis 13 MLAs out of 33 MLAs from BJP, 1 MLA out of 15 MLAs from CPI (M) and 1 INC MLA has declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore while the average of assets per sitting MLA is Rs.1.34 crore," the reports reads adding that three MLAs including two from BJP and one from Congress are the MLAs with high assets..

    26 (49%) MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th pass and 12th pass while 27 (51%) MLAs have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 10:24 [IST]
