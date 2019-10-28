  • search
    28 member European Union team to visit Srinagar tomorrow

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 28: In a major development, a 28-member delegation of EU (European Union) parliamentarians has decided to visit visit Srinagar to assess the situation in the region after the government scrapped Article 370 in August. They will meet Jammu and Kashmir administration officials & local residents of Srinagar. They are also likely to call on the Governor.

    Delegation of EU met PM and Ajit Doval today

    The delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday, ANI news agency reported. There was no official confirmation of the visit by the EU delegation to New Delhi or their proposed visit to Kashmir. The team discussed the issue of Kashmir and the situation there after the abrogation of Article 370.

    Prime Minister appreciated the importance the Parliamentarians attach to their relationship with India by visiting right at the beginning of their term.

    While addressing to European Parliament members, Modi said,''Urgent action must be taken against all those who support or sponsor terrorists or support such activities and organizations or use terrorism as a state policy.There should be zero tolerance for terrorism. Early conclusion of a fair and balanced Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) is a priority for my government.''

    He also expressed hope that they have fruitful visit to various parts of country, including to J&K. Their visit to J&K should give delegation better understanding of cultural & religious diversity of region; apart from giving a clear view of development & governance priorities of region.

    They will also call upon Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today.

    This is the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 from the state of Jammu and Kashmir that an International delegation will be visiting the state.

    Reacting to the development, former CM Mehbooba Mufti hoped that the iron curtain between Kashmir the world is lifted. She said that the Indian government must be held accountable for "pushing Jammu and Kashmir into turmoil".

