    27 years on: Son commissioned into Army from same academy where mother passed out

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 01: A son followed the footsteps of his mother Major Smita Chaturvedi (retd) and went on to become an Army officer. The son was commissioned into the Indian Army from the same academy in Chennai from where she passed out 27 years back.

    The ceremony took place at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai and it was reviewed by Major General Abdulla Shamaal, the Chief of Defence Forces of Maldives.

    Royal Army of Oman contingent for joint exercise Al NAJAH-IV arrive in IndiaRoyal Army of Oman contingent for joint exercise Al NAJAH-IV arrive in India

    The Defence PRO Chennai shared a picture of the mother and son from the special day. A rare euphoric moment for a Lady Officer: Major Smita Chaturvedi (Retd) Commissioned from Officers Training Academy, Chennai before 27 years in 1995, saw her son getting Commissioned in the same manner in the same Academy today, the Twitter post read.

    The handle also shared a picture of a young Smita Chaturvedi. The caption read, ' an old gem from the training days of Cadet Smita Chaturvedi.

    For my son it is a huge day and for me it is euphoric, Major Smita Chaturvedi (retd) said. I am absolutely nostalgic. The new generation is equipped to face the challenges she also said.

    Read more about:

    indian army

    Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 15:26 [IST]
