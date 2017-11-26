26/11 anniversary: Survivors recall horror amid mastermind Hafiz Saeed's release

The pain of those gun fires and death of innocents on November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks which killed at least 164 people and injuring several hundred are still fresh. People have still not forgotten the screams of passer-bys and horror in the minds of those who were stranded inside the hotels that were attacked.

What happend on November 26, 2008?

On November 26, 2008, 10 terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) had arrived in Mumbai by sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at people on different locations. In the mayhem that followed over the next three days, 166 people were killed, including 18 police officers and two NSG commanders, and 308 people injured, besides property worth crores left damaged.

Attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed released

Earlier on Thursday, the mastermind of the attacks - Hafiz Saeed, the co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and the chief Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) was freed from house arrest by Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Survivors recall the deadly 26/11 horror amid mastermind Hafiz Saeed's release.

Survivor's tale:

Recalling the day, Mohd Taufeeq, a tea seller at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station said, "I still get disturbed whenever I think of that moment (26/11 attacks). I rescued many injured people, the situation was devastating. I am just waiting for the day the real mastermind sitting in Pakistan is caught."

''I went into depression after the incident, my relatives had no chance to escape. Happy that perpetrators were either killed or punished. Hafiz Saeed is in Pakistan, would be ideal if Indian Government gets him here and punishes him,'' said Rahim Ansari, who lost 6 relatives in 26/11 attack.

''My daughter was just 9 years old when she got shot,it was traumatic. Yes we are happy that Kasab was hanged but we will not be satisfied till the real mastermind sitting in Pakistan is punished,'' said the father of 26/11 attacks survivor Devika.

''When I saw Kasab in the courtroom I was livid. I wished I had a gun in my hand, would have shot him there. Anyway Kasab was a mosquito, hope someday the big terrorists are brought to book,'' Devika, the survivor and eyewitness.

OneIndia News