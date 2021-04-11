YouTube
    25-year-old woman whose throat was slit survives murder attempt by husband, rescued from highway

    By
    |

    Thane, Apr 10: A 25-year-old woman whose throat was slit allegedly by her husband and dumped on Mumbai-Nashik highway managed to survive after onlookers alerted police in time, an official said on Saturday.

    25-year-old woman whose throat was slit survives murder attempt by husband, rescued from highway

    The woman was lying bleeding on the Dhamangaon stretch of the busy highway at around 10:45pm on Thursday, and some passersby called Wada police chowki and alerted them, he said.

    "Bhiwandi police rushed in and got her hospitalised. Our probe has found that her name is Ruksana Pathan and she lived with her child at her parents place following a fight with her husband, who slit her throat along with an accomplice," he said.

    They dumped Ruksana on the highway under the cover of darkness thinking she was dead, he said, adding that the duo was yet to be arrested.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 11, 2021, 0:01 [IST]
