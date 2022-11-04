25-year-old man's post after being sacked by Twitter wins internet

Caught on camera: The moment before shots were fired at Imran Khan rally

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 04: Losing a job is always an unpleasant situation for anybody. However, this 25-year-old-boy choose to cherish the moment after being fired by new Twitter chief Elon Musk.

While many were shocked over the move, one employee who got laid off took to the platform to share the news in a cheerful manner.

"Just got laid off. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture," he tweeted along with #LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter" hashtag.

Just got laid off.

Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture 🫡💙#LoveWhereYouWorked #LoveTwitter pic.twitter.com/bVPQxtncIg — Yash Agarwal✨ (@yashagarwalm) November 4, 2022

Yash Agarwal, who worked in the Public Policy team at Twitter shared a picture of himself holding two cushions having Twitter's logo. It looks like the picture was taken at the Twitter office.

"You are an amazing person, Yash. Twitter was lucky to have you! Please take care and know that I am here if you want to talk or anything," tweeted a user.

""This positive outlook towards life is rare to see. Wish you unmatched success and happiness in everything you choose to do! Best wishes for your future endeavors!," said another user.

"Enjoy your time off. Collect unemployment benefits and go on a Vacation," third user commented.

"Never ever seen or read laid off tweet with so much of energy and enthu. Wishing you all the best and you will get a great opportunity," said another.

Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 22:29 [IST]