25 year old defeats COVID-19, reunites with newborn baby after 10 days

Kolkata, June 10: A 25 year old doctor from Bengal defeated COVID-19 after being on a ventilator for 10 days and reunited with her newborn.

Dr. Arfa Sajadin had contracted the infection when she was 37 weeks pregnant. She was then put on a ventilator at the ILS Hospital in Howrah just three days after she delivered the baby, news agency ANI reported.

She developed disseminated intravascular coagulation and had to be put on a ventilator for 10 days says Dr. Kaushik Naha Biswas, Critical Care Consultant at the ILS Hospital.

He told ANI over phone, " 25-year-old doctor Arfa Sajadin had been put on a ventilator. The doctor was 37 weeks pregnant when she was infected and had very poor glycemic control (a medical term referring to the typical levels of blood sugar (glucose) in a person with diabetes mellitus). Looking at her condition, a Caesarian operation had to be performed on her."

#HeartWrenching: Dr. Arfa Sajadin, who had tested positive for Covid-19, battled for 10 days on the ventilator after her delivery. She broke down after taking her baby for the first time in her arms. Both mother & the baby are fine & ready to go home thanks to ILS hospital Howrah pic.twitter.com/2Oh9ksetl8 — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) June 8, 2021

Everyone had lost hope. She stayed on mechanical support of ventilator for 10 days and despite various complications and lung infection, she finally defeated the virus, he said while adding that the baby had tested negative.

The doctors would motivate her, while she was being treated at the ICU. We used to talk to her and tell her that she is a fighter and should not give up. We would tell her your baby is waiting and finally, she defeated the virus, Dr. Biswas also told ANI.

Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) is a rare but serious condition that causes abnormal blood clotting throughout the body's blood vessels. It is caused by another disease or condition, such as an infection or injury, that makes the body's normal blood clotting process become overactive, the ANI report further added.

Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 9:37 [IST]