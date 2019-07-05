  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    25% tax for firms with turnover of up to Rs 400 cr: FM

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 5: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday proposed to raise the annual turnover limit from Rs 250 crore to Rs 400 crore for availing a lower corporate tax rate of 25 per cent.

    The proposal would cover 99.3 per cent of the companies operating in the country, she said while presenting Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

    25% tax for firms with turnover of up to Rs 400 cr: FM

    She further said only 0.7 per cent of the companies will now remain outside the 25 per cent corporate tax bracket, she said. The corporate tax rate is 30 per cent at the moment.

    More FINANCE MINISTER News

    Read more about:

    finance minister nirmala sitharaman lok sabha budget 2019

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 13:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue