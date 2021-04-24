25 new manufacturing sites approved for Remdesivir production

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 24: Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya informed that 25 new manufacturing sites for Remdesivir's production have been approved since 12th April.

He said, "production capacity is now ramped up to ≥90 lakhs vials per month, earlier it was 40 lakhs vials/month. Very soon, 3 lakh vial/day will be produced . Monitoring is being done on daily basis. We would not leave any stone unturned to supply Remdesivir."